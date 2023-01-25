Watch more on iWantTFC

Ginagamit ng Department of Foreign Affairs ang kanilang legal assistance fund para sa pagsasampa ng kaso laban sa pumatay at sumunog sa labi ng isang overseas Filipino worker sa Kuwait. Tiniyak naman ng Department of Migrant Workers na bibigyan ng tulong ang pamilya ng Pinay, kabilang ang scholarship sa kaniyang mga anak. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 25 Enero 2023