Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

DFA sasagutin ang gastos sa pagsasampa ng kaso vs pumatay sa OFW sa Kuwait

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 25 2023 07:33 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Ginagamit ng Department of Foreign Affairs ang kanilang legal assistance fund para sa pagsasampa ng kaso laban sa pumatay at sumunog sa labi ng isang overseas Filipino worker sa Kuwait. Tiniyak naman ng Department of Migrant Workers na bibigyan ng tulong ang pamilya ng Pinay, kabilang ang scholarship sa kaniyang mga anak. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 25 Enero 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   OFW   Jullebee Cabilis Ranara   Kuwait   Department of Foreign Affairs   Department of Migrant Workers  