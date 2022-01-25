Home  >  News

Ilang tsuper ng jeep, umaaray sa dagdag-presyo ng krudo

Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 25 2022 09:15 AM

MANILA -- Panibagong pagtaas na naman ng presyo ng produktong petrolyo ang sasalubong sa mga motorista, kaya naman umaaray na ang mga tsuper ng jeep sa Baclaran, Parañaque.

Kwento nila, halos sa krudo na napupunta ang kinikita nila sa pamamasada dahil sa taas ng presyo nito.

Idagdag pa ang limitado nilang pasahero ngayong pandemya na mas kumonti pa dahil hindi makakasakay ang mga hindi bakunado.

Ang dating P500 naiuuwi nila sa kanilang pamilya araw-araw, nasa P300 na lang ngayon.

Hindi naman sila makahirit ng taas-pasahe dahil naaawa rin sila sa kanilang mga pasahero na hirap din sa gastusin ngayong pandemya.

Mangilan-ngilan din ang naabutan ng fuel subsidy mula sa Department of Transportation, na hiling nila ay palawigin din para mas marami pang tsuper at operators ang makinabang.

"Sana sa susunod na uupong pangulo, maayos na bansa natin. Para kaming mga kriminal. Kailangan namin umiwas sa checkpoint. Yung mga pasahero nahihirapan. Dapat yung alternatibo ang gagawin nila. Hindi yung pahihintuin, haharangin, pabababain. Kaming mga maliliit na tao ang nahihirapan," ayon sa tsuper na si Francis Labasan.

--TeleRadyo, 25 January 2022
