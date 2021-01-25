Home  >  News

Lorenzana says military should say sorry for erroneous red-tagging

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 25 2021 10:38 PM

A person claiming to be a former guerrila is presented by Philippine military officials to allege widespread recruitment of university students to the communist rebel movement.

But the universities being tagged as hotbeds of rebel recruitment dismiss the allegations.

The Philippine defense chief, meanwhile, admitted the armed forces should apologize for falsely identifying living persons as dead or arrested communist rebels. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 25, 2021
