Ilang bus sa QC hinuli dahil sa overloading, paglabag sa health protocol

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 25 2021 07:17 PM

Halos 40 bus ang hinuli sa Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City nitong umaga ng Lunes. Pinuntirya ng mga enforcer ang mga bus na overloading at lumalabag sa health protocols. Nagpa-Patrol, Anjo Bagaoisan. TV Patrol, Lunes, 25 Enero 2021
 

