WATCH: Hontiveros dares Quiboloy to show up in next Senate hearing

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sen. Risa Hontiveros dared on Wednesday (January 24, 2024) Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to show up in the next Senate hearing tackling the alleged illegal practices in his religious group.

The senator said the Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader has to personally answer the accusations thrown at him and his church, since he is the center of all the issues mentioned in the testimonies of former members of the said church. —Report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News