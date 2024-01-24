Home > News WATCH: Hontiveros dares Quiboloy to show up in next Senate hearing ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 24 2024 04:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Sen. Risa Hontiveros dared on Wednesday (January 24, 2024) Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to show up in the next Senate hearing tackling the alleged illegal practices in his religious group. The senator said the Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader has to personally answer the accusations thrown at him and his church, since he is the center of all the issues mentioned in the testimonies of former members of the said church. —Report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News Quiboloy camp dares sex abuse accusers to file complaint Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC Read More: Risa Hontiveros Pastor Apollo Quiboloy Kingdom of Jesus Christ VAWC abuse crime