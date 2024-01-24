Over 80 houses razed in Talisay City fire

Watch more on iWantTFC

Over 80 houses were razed in a fire that broke out at Sitio Libra, Poblacion, in Talisay City, Cebu on Wednesday morning (January 24, 2024).

The fire was immediately raised to the second alarm 13 minutes after the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) received the phone call.

It took over an hour to declare the incident as fire out.

The fire quickly spread to the residential areas—which were mostly made out of light materials—because of the strong winds, Fire Chief Inspector Alvin Torion told local radio station XFm Cebu.

BFP Talisay City also noted that the roads were narrow and the area was facing the sea.

The damage is estimated at P3 million for the land area that was affected.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire as there were multiple names that surfaced as to where it started.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries after responding to the scene.

More than 100 families are affected and are now being accommodated at Talisay Sports Complex where they will temporarily stay.

Food will be provided for them for the next days while a donation drive is also being prepared by the city.

Meanwhile, barangay officials are now mulling to place the affected sitio under a state of calamity so they can disburse calamity funds for the victims. —Report from Annie Perez