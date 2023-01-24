Watch more on iWantTFC

Tinututukan ngayon ng Philippine embassy sa Kuwait at Department of Migrant Workers ang kaso ng Pilipinang kasambahay na pinaslang, sinunog at inabandona sa may Salmi Desert. Sa kabila ng malagim na krimen, tuloy pa rin sa ngayon ang pagpapadala ng mga manggagawang Pilipino doon. Nagpa-Patrol, Rod Macenas. TV Patrol, Martes, 24 Enero 2023