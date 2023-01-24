Home  >  News

Pagpaslang sa OFW sa Kuwait, tinututukan ng PH embassy, DMW

Posted at Jan 24 2023 08:46 PM

Tinututukan ngayon ng Philippine embassy sa Kuwait at Department of Migrant Workers ang kaso ng Pilipinang kasambahay na pinaslang, sinunog at inabandona sa may Salmi Desert. Sa kabila ng malagim na krimen, tuloy pa rin sa ngayon ang pagpapadala ng mga manggagawang Pilipino doon. Nagpa-Patrol, Rod Macenas. TV Patrol, Martes, 24 Enero 2023

