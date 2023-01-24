Home  >  News

Ilang taxi driver, iniinda ang taas-presyo ng petrolyo

Nico Bagsic, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 24 2023 03:15 PM

Napapakamot na lang ng ulo ang mga taxi driver na nakausap ng ABS-CBN News nang malaman na nasa halos P3 kada litro ang tinaas sa presyo ng gasolina ngayong araw. 

Ang drayber na si Aries Maloles, nakapila pa hatinggabi ng Martes sa isang terminal ng mga taxi kahit nais na niyang umuwi. Nang mabalitaan ang big-time na oil price hike ngayong araw, nagpasya siya magtiyaga muna sa magdamagang pamamasada. 

Si Noel Santos naman, na mahigit 40 years nang taxi driver, aminadong ang pinakamahirap sa pamamasada ay hindi ang kawalan ng pasahero kundi ang taas ng presyo ng gasolina.

Ayon naman sa ibang mga taxi driver, kung magkano na lang muna ang kanilang extra sa pamamasada ay ang tanging ipapakarga nila para kahit paano ay may maiuwi namang kita sa kanilang mga pamilya.

— TeleRadyo, 24 Enero 2023

