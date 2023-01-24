Watch more on iWantTFC

Hindi sumipot si suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag sa pagpapatuloy ng imbestigasyon ng Department of Justice (DOJ) kaugnay ng pagkamatay ng brodkaster na si Percy Lapid at whisteblower na si Jun Villamor. Sa halip, umapela ito na muling tingnan ng DOJ Panel of Prosecutors kung dapat ba silang mag-inhibit at hayaan na lang ang Ombudsman na mag-imbestiga. Nagpa-Patrol, Mike Navallo. TV Patrol, Martes, 24 Enero 2023

