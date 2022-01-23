Watch more on iWantTFC

Kuha sa CCTV ang paghabol ng mga pulis sa isang motorsiklo sa kahabaan ng Road 10.

Humingi kasi ng tulong ang may-ari ng motor sa MPD DSOU na nagpapatupad ng Comelec Gun Ban sa Barangay 101.

Ayon kay Pmaj. Dave Garcia, papasok na sana sa trabaho ang biktima kaya pinaandar na niya ang kanyang motor sa harap ng kanilang bahay.

Pumasok lang saglit ang biktima sa bahay pero paglabas niya’y nakita na niya ang dalawang lalaking minamaneho palayo ang motor.

Agad sinamahan ng mga pulis ang biktima para hanapin ang motor na namataan nila sa Road 10.

Arestado ang lalaking si Ian Mejido na nagmamaneho ng motor.

Nakatakas naman ang kasama niyang lalaki.

Ayon kay Mejido, humalili lang siya sa pagmamaneho at inakala niyang hiniram ng kasama ang motor.

Kumpiskado pa sa kanya ang isang calibre .22 revolver na pagmamay-ari rin umano ng nakatakas na suspek.

Sa imbestigasyon, dati nang may kasong may kaugnayan sa droga at pambubugbog.

Haharapin niya ang magkakapatong na kasong carjacking, illegal possession of firearms, at paglabag sa Comelec gun ban.

ABS-CBN News, January 24, 2022