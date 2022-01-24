Home  >  News

Philippines launches 5-day vaccination drive at PITX

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 24 2022 11:36 PM

COVID-19 vaccination has become more accessible to commuters in Metro Manila, as the government launches a 5-day inoculation drive at a bus station. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 24, 2021
