'More pregnant women testing positive for COVID-19'

Watch more on iWantTFC

More pregnant women are testing positive for COVID-19, majority of whom are asymptomatic, the former president of the Philippine Society of Maternal and Fetal Medicine said Monday.

"In my personal experience, in the past 10 days, marami ang pasyente ko na buntis na may COVID, na nagpositive sa COVID testing," Dr. Carmela Madrigal Dy said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

Dy said COVID tests are required for pregnant women who go to hospitals.

She also noted that COVID infection is unlikely to affect the baby, noting that a mother who recovers from COVID-19 is likely to pass on antibodies to her baby.

"Fortunately sa mga na-encounter natin, wala naman kaming nakikita na paglabas ng baby ay may severe COVID infection. If ever meron po very kaunti lang po kasi ang mother po kapag nagkaroon ng COVID nakakakuha din ng antibodies ang baby. Napo-protektahan din ang baby," she said.

Dr. Sybil Bravo, president of the Philippine Infectious Disease Society in Obstetrics and Gynecology, earlier said infants receive antibodies from their vaccinated mothers through breastfeeding which can result in up to 6 months protection.

She urged pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19 while those who are already vaccinated should get booster shots.

Unvaccinated women have a higher risk of miscarriage if they contract COVID-19, Bravo earlier said.

"'Pag di po tayo nabakunahan ang epekto po ng COVID ay napaka-severe...nakita po natin maraming nag-preterm labor at nanganak po ang ating mga buntis na hindi tama sa buwan at sila ay nagsilang ng maliliit na babies," she said.

Except for Sputnik V, all available vaccines against COVID-19 are safe for pregnant and lactating women, she said.