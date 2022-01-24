Home  >  News

Looking back at ex foreign affairs chief Roberto Romulo’s career

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 24 2022 11:46 PM

With the passing of former foreign affairs secretary Roberto Romulo, this report looks back at his diplomatic career, which spanned two administrations. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 24, 2021
