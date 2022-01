Watch more on iWantTFC

Two more returning overseas Filipino workers are set to face charges for violating their quarantine protocol including faking a quarantine certificate, the Bureau of Quarantine said Monday.

Dr Robert Salvador, Bureau of Quarantine deputy director, said the bureau has already filed charges against 2 OFWs for breaking quarantine including Gwyneth Chua, who infected about 15 people after skipping isolation during the holidays.

Salvador said the bureau is now in the process of filing charges against 2 more OFWs. "Nagbreak ng protocol at nandaya ng quarantine certificate," he told TeleRadyo.

The number of returning overseas Filipino workers testing positive for COVID-19 has slightly decreased, Salvador said, from a high of 400 COVID-positive OFWs daily in December to 250 COVID-positive OFWs last January 22.

More than 3,000 overseas Filipino arrive daily in the country.

"Mula po noong 2nd week of December, tumaas talaga po ang bilang ng mga nagpa-positive na mga kababayan natin na bumalik sa Pilipinas. Umakyat po ito ng more than 400 noong December, ayun po nagstart noong Saturday first time kami nakakuha ng 250 na nagpositive. Sana tuloy tuloy na bumaba ang trend natin starting noong Saturday bumaba ang bilang natin," Salvador said.

Several government agencies have assigned personnel to the BOQ after 150 BOQ personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

ABS-CBN News, January 24, 2022