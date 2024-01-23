Home  >  News

VP Duterte to run in 'next election'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 23 2024 10:43 PM

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte announced her intent to run in the country's next election.

The election commission explained the consequences of Duterte seeking another elective post. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 23, 2024
