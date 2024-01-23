Home > News Senado tutol sa 'people's initiative' sa Cha-cha ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 23 2024 08:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Inilabas na ng Senado ang manifesto na pirmado ng mga senador, na kumokontra sa people's initiative. Binasa mismo ni Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri ang manifesto sa sesyon ngayong hapon. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Martes, 23 Enero 2024 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: Tagalog news politics charter change people's initiative Senate Juan Miguel Zubiri