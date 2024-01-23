Home  >  News

Senado tutol sa 'people's initiative' sa Cha-cha

Posted at Jan 23 2024 08:23 PM

Inilabas na ng Senado ang manifesto na pirmado ng mga senador, na kumokontra sa people's initiative. Binasa mismo ni Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri ang manifesto sa sesyon ngayong hapon. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Martes, 23 Enero 2024

