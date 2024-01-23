Home > News PH gov't will not cooperate with ICC probe on Duterte's drug war: Marcos ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 23 2024 10:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., rules out cooperation with an international probe of the Duterte administration's drug war. His categorical remarks followed a challenge from a senator who was once the drug war's chief implementer. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 23, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ICC International Criminal Court war on drugs Duterte administration