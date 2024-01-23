Home  >  News

PH gov't will not cooperate with ICC probe on Duterte's drug war: Marcos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 23 2024 10:41 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., rules out cooperation with an international probe of the Duterte administration's drug war.

His categorical remarks followed a challenge from a senator who was once the drug war's chief implementer. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 23, 2024
