PH Embassy seeks access to Filipino arrested over couple's death in Japan

The Philippine Embassy in Tokyo is set to provide assistance to a Filipino who was reportedly arrested last week in connection with the murder of a Japanese couple in Tokyo's Adachi Ward.

Philippine Ambassador to Japan Mylene Albano said the embassy is set to confirm later this morning if it will be granted access to the suspect this Tuesday.

"Sensitibong kaso," she said, adding she has no firsthand information if the suspect is Filipino.

A Kyodo News report earlier said Hazel Ann Baguisa Morales, 30, was arrested on suspicion of abandoning the bodies of Norihiro Takahashi, 55, and his wife Kimie, 52, at the house in the capital's Adachi Ward last January 16, the police said.

Morales, believed to have been an acquaintance of the couple, has denied the allegations.

Investigators are looking into whether Morales had any trouble with the couple prior to their disappearance, as well as the causes of their deaths.

They suspect the couple was attacked at their home as blood stains were found near the house's entrance and in the hallway, among other locations. They said there were also signs of blood stains being wiped away.

A separate Asahi Shimbun report, meanwhile, cited sources as saying Morales had previously been in a relationship with the couple’s eldest son, who is in his 30s and lives with his parents.

"The Metropolitan Police Department is also aware of reports that Morales had financial problems with the man," the report said.