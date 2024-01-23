Watch more on iWantTFC

A group of Filipino fishermen said the Chinese Coast Guard forced them to return the shells they collected from Bajo de Masinloc before driving them away.

Boat captain Joely Saligan released a video showing his group collecting the shells for food near the south entrance of the shoal on January 12.

“Alam na namin ang mangyayari. ‘Yung nakuha ng mga kasama ko na nakabanyera, pinauna ko na sa mga kasama ko na iakyat na. Pinaghirapan naming kunin ‘yan,” Saligan said.

“Konti na lang, ‘yung nasa tabo na lang [ang binalik sa dagat].”

Another video from the fisherman showed the moment they were chased off by CCG personnel.

“Hindi sila makatao. Alam naman nilang pagkain ‘yun. Hindi dapat ipagdamot,” he said.

Chinese and Philippine officials this month agreed on the need for closer dialogue to deal with "maritime emergencies" in the South China Sea, following a series of incidents involving vessels from both countries.

This month, China held military drills in the South China Sea as the United States and the Philippines conducted their own joint exercises in the same waters.

The drills followed a month of tense standoffs between China and the Philippines in disputed reefs in the area that saw a collision between vessels from the two countries and Chinese ships blasting water cannon at Philippine boats.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse