Cool weather ahead in Luzon due to amihan: PAGASA

The northeast monsoon or Amihan will bring rainy weather over the eastern part of Luzon Tuesday, weather bureau PAGASA said.

Cagayan Valley will be cloudy with rains while Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and Quezon are forecast to have light rains.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, and the rest of Central Luzon and CALABARZON will have generally fair weather with possible isolated light rains.

Amihan will also bring cool weather, especially in Northern Luzon; temperatures in Tuguegarao and Baguio cities may drop to 21°C and 15°C, respectively.

Visayas, Mindanao, and the rest of Southern Luzon, on the other hand, will have warm and humid conditions and possible afternoon or evening thunderstorms.

Sea travel is not allowed over the seaboards of Ilocos Region and Cagayan Valley due to big waves generated by the Amihan.

Amihan is seen to intensify in the coming days and even reach Mindanao by weekend. The shear line is also seen to form along with this Amihan surge and bring rains over the eastern part of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Shear line, which forms when the cool Amihan meets the humid Easterlies blowing from the Pacific, caused widespread flooding and severe landslides in Caraga and Davao Region last week.

Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro declared state of calamity. At least 10 people were buried in a landslide in Monkayo town in Davao de Oro.

