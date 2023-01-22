PAGASA monitoring LPA off Davao

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- A low pressure area (LPA) is expected to bring rains to Visayas and Mindanao on Monday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

The LPA was last seen 495 km east southeast of Davao City, PAGASA said in its daily weather forecast.

Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Davao Region may face cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA,

This means they may have flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

But PAGASA weather forecaster Obet Badrina noted that the LPA is unlikely to intensify into a tropical storm.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with rains are possible over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, and Aurora due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will likely have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains due to the amihan.

The rest of the country is expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

--TeleRadyo, 23 January 2023