MAYNILA – Nag-umpisa na ang Culiat High School sa pagbibigay ng psychological debriefing sa mga mag-aaral nito matapos na saksakin ng isang 15-anyos nitong estudyante ang 13-anyos nitong ka-eskwela nitong nakaraang Biyernes.

“Ngayon pong umaga ay nag-umpisa na po ang ating paaralan sa pagbibigay ng psychological debriefing doon sa mismong eskwelahan,” kuwento ni Department of Education-National Capital Region (DepEd-NCR) Director Wilfredo Cabral.

“Sila ay nag-imbita din ng tao within the community para makapagbigay din dahil naniniwala tayo na mas higit na lalakas ‘to kung may involvement ang komunidad,” dagdag pa ng opisyal.

Matatandaang sinaksak ng suspek ang biktima sa labas ng classroom nito sa Culiat High School bandang alas-5:30 ng madaling-araw habang naghihintay magsimula ang mga klase.

Ayon kay Cabral, patuloy nilang iniimbestigahan ang insidente.

“Patuloy pa po tayo na nag-ga-gather ng evidences at ng mga information, at ang atin pong pinagbabasehan ay kung ano yung incident report na nag-submit sa atin ng paaralan sa pamamagitan ng division office,” aniya.

“Pero tingin ko pinakaimportante ay kung ano muna yung pwede natin gawin para sa mga bata, yung biktima tsaka yung nambiktima, lalong higit yung nakasaksi dito,” aniya.

--TeleRadyo, 23 Enero 2023