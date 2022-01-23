Home  >  News

THROWBACK: What you need to know about rabies infection

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 23 2022 12:03 PM | Updated as of Jan 23 2022 12:30 PM

Family medicine specialist Dr. Ferdinand de Guzman discusses on "Salamat Dok" what the public must know about rabies, from the different incubation period since exposure to symptoms in humans and animals.
