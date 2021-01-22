x

Task force claims anti-terror law violations occur in UP campuses

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 23 2021 01:27 AM

A Philippine task force against communist insurgency claims the country's anti-terror law is being violated right inside the campuses of the University of the Philippines. The allegation was made as education officials attempt to mediate between the university and the defense department over the scrapping of their security accord. Details from Adrian Ayalin. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 22, 2021

 
