Changing the school opening from August to June will not fix the problems of the country's education system, a coalition of educators, parents and students said Monday.

Dr. Lizamarie C Olegario, head of research for the Movement for Safe, Equitable, Quality, and Relevant Education, said there are advantages and disadvantes to moving the school opening to June or keeping it in August.

After school openings were moved to August to align with international standards, parents, teachers and students complained it was too hot to study during the warmer months of April to May.

"Okay lang 'yung time ngayon kasi align siya sa lahat pero ang problema kasi ay napakainit pag-summer," Olegario told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

Moving the school calendar opening to June, may be a solution but it also means possible lost school days as rainy season starts.

"Ang problema naman kapag ibinalik sa dati, ang problema ay tag-ulan naman. Meron na tayong online na pamamaraan ng pagaaral, hindi na sila kailangan pumasok. Wala ring facilites sa mga bata para ma-meet ang online needs nila," Olegario noted.

She said the school calendar issue highlights a bigger problem with the education system: a lack of facilities for students and educators.

"Ang problema pa rin natin kulang sa facilities, walang electric fan, siksikan ang mga bata sa classroom na dapat ay maliiit lang ang class size pero nayon parang sardinas. Dito nangyayari na hinihimatay ang mga bata," she said.

"Hanggang ngayon kulang tayo sa classroom...'Yung mga nasa rural areas, isang oras bago makarating sa paaralan," she added.

Olegario said a June or August school opening still does not address the problem of lack of facilities. "Kahit ano piliin natin, mayroon talagang problema ang infrastructure," she said.