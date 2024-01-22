Home  >  News

House panel flags P51-B allocation for Rep. Paolo Duterte

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 22 2024 11:07 PM

A Philippine congressional panel called for a more equitable distribution of funds to House lawmakers after one lawmaker noted the P51-billion allocation for the congressional district of Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte, the son of former president Rodrigo Duterte. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 22, 2024
