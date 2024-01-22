Home > News Ex-Makati Mayor Elenita Binay acquitted in P9.9-M graft case ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 22 2024 11:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The wife of former Philippine Vice-President Jejomar Binay was acquitted of charges stemming from allegedly anomalous purchases of medical equipment when she was Makati City mayor. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 22, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Makati City Elenita Binay graft