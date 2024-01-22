Congress wants 'blank check' on Charter change: Carpio

Watch more on iWantTFC

The House of Representatives wants a blank check when it comes to amending the Constitution after it continued to gather signatures for a people's initiative to dilute the Senate vote, retired Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said Monday.

Carpio said the Senate is already giving the Lower House what it wants when it sought a review of economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution.

"Binibigay na ng Senado 'yung hinihingi ng House, pero 'yung House tuloy pa rin magcollect ng signatures. Binabalewala 'yung offer ng Senado," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"Ang proposal ng House, we will change the economic provision pero ganito ang gagawin, palitan muna na natin ang provision on voting. Ang gusto ng House, give us a blank check to amend the Constitution kasama na dun to revise the Constitution, to change the form of government from presidential to parliamentary, to change anything in the Constitution."

"Kung sincere sila na economic provision lang, pwede namang diretso sa economic provision para walang mag-suspect na iba 'yung motibo nila."

A group seeking to amend the 1987 Constitution via people’s initiative earlier said it wants to see senators and congressmen “voting jointly” on charter change proposals, instead of separately as two houses of Congress.

The petition needs to signed by at least 12 percent of the total number of registered voters. Each legislative district must also be represented by at least 3 percent of registered voters.

Changes to the 1987 Constitution will need to be ratified in a national plebiscite.

In the interview, Carpio said that in the Lambino decision, which he penned, the people's initiative can only be used to amend the Constitution without removing its checks and balances.

"Pwede 'yan for the amendment of the Constitution lang, 'yung simple amendment lang pero pag pinapalitan mo 'yung check ang balance... tatanggalin mo 'yung separate voting gagawin mong joint para overwhelmed na ang Senate, bale wala na ang boto ng senate, hindi pwede 'yan kasi that is a structural change," the former Supreme Court magistrate said.

"Itong people's initiative nila, pasok na pasok d'yan. It changes the check and balance. This is not an amendment, this is a revision. Hindi pwede sa people's initiative ito based on our Lambino decision," he added.

He added the initiative could be challenged before the Supreme Court once the latter acquires jurisidiction.

Commission on Elections spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco earlier said it has received signatures gathered for the people's initiative but no formal petition yet.