Chinese Coast Guard drive away PH fishermen in Scarborough: PCG

Chinese Coast Guard personnel drove away Filipino fishermen gathering seashells in Scarborough Shoal earlier this month, a Philippine Coast Guard spokesman confirmed Monday.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said that during the incident last January 12, the fishermen were gathering seashells for food when the Chinese Coast Guard arrived.

"Noong January 12, habang sila ay nangunguha ng seashells dahil low tide dun sa southern part ng Bajo de Masinloc ay merong Chinese Coast Guard rubber boat na nilapitan sila. Lima 'yung sakay ng rubber boat, 4 ang bumaba at nilapitan 'yung Filipino fishermen at pinaalis sila. Bago sila pinaalis ay sinabihan silang ibalik sa dagat yung seashells na nakuha nila," Tarriela said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

He said that one point, the Chinese Coast Guard held on to the Filipino fishermen's boat and said the Filipinos must return the shells before leaving.

No Philippine Coast Guard vessel was in the area during the harassment.

The spokesperson is asking the Filipino fishermen to submit an affidavit for documentation. The Coast Guard will also submit an investigation report to the National Task Force for West Philippine Sea.



Armed Forces chief of staff Romeo Brawner earlier said the Philippines will develop islands in the West Philippine Sea that it considers part of its territory to make them more habitable for troops.

The plans come amid heightened tensions between the Philippines and China, both of whom claim territory in the South China Sea and have traded accusations of aggressive behaviour in the strategic waterway.