Budget para sa distrito ni Paolo Duterte binawasan umano ng P2 bilyon

Posted at Jan 22 2024 08:55 PM

Nanindigan ang House appropriations committee na kailangang balansehin ng Kamara ang distribusyon ng budget sa mga mambabatas. Ito'y matapos magpahayag ng pagkadismaya si Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte sa ginawang pagbawas ng Kamara ng alokasyong budget sa kaniyang distrito ngayong taon. Nagpa-Patrol, Henry Omaga Diaz. TV Patrol, Lunes, 22 Enero 2024

