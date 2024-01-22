Home > News Budget para sa distrito ni Paolo Duterte binawasan umano ng P2 bilyon ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 22 2024 08:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Nanindigan ang House appropriations committee na kailangang balansehin ng Kamara ang distribusyon ng budget sa mga mambabatas. Ito'y matapos magpahayag ng pagkadismaya si Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte sa ginawang pagbawas ng Kamara ng alokasyong budget sa kaniyang distrito ngayong taon. Nagpa-Patrol, Henry Omaga Diaz. TV Patrol, Lunes, 22 Enero 2024 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: Tagalog news politics House of Representatives House appropriations committee infrastructure budget Paolo Duterte people's initiative charter change