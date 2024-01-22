Amihan to bring light rains in Northern Luzon

Watch more on iWantTFC

The northeast monsoon or Amihan is currently affecting Northern and Central Luzon and will bring some rains in some provinces Monday, weather bureau PAGASA said.

Apayao, Batanes, and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Within the day, the Amihan is also forecast to reach Southern Luzon.

Generally fair weather is expected in Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley but isolated light rains are also possible.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have humid conditions with possible afternoon or evening thunderstorms, especially the areas on the eastern seaboard of the archipelago.

Small sea craft are not allowed to sail over the seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur due to big waves from the Amihan.



PAGASA forecasts that the Amihan will further intensify in the coming days and reach Visayas by Wednesday and Mindanao by Friday.

A cold surge last week led to the season's record lowest temperature: 10.8°C in La Trinidad, Benguet, on January 18.

Baguio City and Metro Manila also recorded their coldest at 12.4°C on January 17 and 20.1°C on January 18, respectively.

State weather forecaster Robert Badrina said no weather disturbance is seen to affect the country in the coming days.