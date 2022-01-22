Home  >  News

THROWBACK: Watch out for cheap counterfeit items

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 22 2022 09:08 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

"Failon Ngayon" looks into cases of counterfeit items sold by supposed sales agents at bargain prices. Regulators warn that if the item sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Read More:  CA Throwback   current affairs   ABS-CBN current affairs   Failon Ngayon   counterfeit items   FDA  