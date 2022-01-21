Home  >  News

Hospitals brace for large influx of COVID patients amid surge

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 22 2022 02:46 AM

Hospitals across the Philippines are told to prepare for a large influx of COVID-19 patients as infections rise in various parts of the country. Raphael Bosano reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, January 21, 2022
