MANILA—At least 10 percent of overseas Filipinos arriving every day and who are quarantined at hotels test positive for COVID-19, the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) said on Saturday.

According to BOQ deputy director Roberto Salvador Jr., some 300 out of 3,000 Filipinos arriving daily over the past week were found carriers of the virus.

"Just last Monday, nakapag-release tayo ng 3,300 na nakatapos ng isolation sa facility nila kaya lumuwag po ang hotels natin," Salvador said.

(We released 3,300 people, who finished their isolation in their facilities, which was why hotels capacities have eased.)

The swabbing process at quarantine hotels, meanwhile, has normalized following the delay in RT-PCR results earlier this month.

The Philippines recently saw delays in the release of COVID-19 test results because of the huge demand for testing, as the country dealt with a resurgence of virus infections, suspected to be driven by the omicron variant.