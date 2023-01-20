Home  >  News

PNP chief vows to protect onion farmer 'harassed' by police after Senate probe

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 21 2023 12:08 AM

The Philippine National Police chief vows to protect the family of a widowed farmer who complained of police harassment after she testified in a Senate probe of the country's onion supply crisis. Details from Sherrie Ann Torres.—The World Tonight, ANC, Jan. 20, 2023
