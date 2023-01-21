De Lima camp, pinag-aaralang mag-petisyon ng writ of habeas corpus

Watch more on iWantTFC

Pinag-aaralan ng kampo ni dating senador Leila de Lima na maghain din ng petition for the writ of habeas corpus na siyang ginawa ng kampo ni dating chief of staff ni Presdential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile na si Gigi Reyes para pansamantala siyang makalaya. Nagpa-Patrol, Michael Delizo. TV Patrol, Sabado, 21 Enero 2023