Home > News De Lima camp, pinag-aaralang mag-petisyon ng writ of habeas corpus ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 21 2023 07:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Pinag-aaralan ng kampo ni dating senador Leila de Lima na maghain din ng petition for the writ of habeas corpus na siyang ginawa ng kampo ni dating chief of staff ni Presdential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile na si Gigi Reyes para pansamantala siyang makalaya. Nagpa-Patrol, Michael Delizo. TV Patrol, Sabado, 21 Enero 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: Writ of Habeas Corpus Leila De Lima Juan Ponce Enrile Gigi Reyes imprisonment pagkakakulong legal law batas /sports/01/21/23/wrights-season-best-not-enough-as-kyoto-bows-to-gunma/sports/01/21/23/tennis-pascua-is-junior-doubles-runner-up-in-india/sports/01/21/23/mobile-legends-onic-ph-shut-door-on-renejay-blacklists-seag-bid/business/01/21/23/mga-nagtitinda-ng-sibuyas-umiiwas-lugi-sa-pagbaba-ng-presyo/news/01/21/23/batang-may-special-needs-patay-sa-sunog-sa-tondo