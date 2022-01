Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines will allow the entry of Filipinos from abroad who test positive for COVID-19 even after their recent recovery from the disease, Malacañang said on Friday.

In lieu of negative test results, the said Filipinos will be required to present the following to enter the country, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

Positive RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to departure from country or port of origin

Medical certificate issued by a license physician, stating that the passenger has completed the mandatory isolation period, is no longer contagious, and is allowed to travel

Positive RT-PCR test taken not earlier than 10 days but not later than 30 days before departure



These travelers will undergo facility quarantine, the duration of which depends on their vaccination status and the COVID-19 risk classification of the territory where they were from, Nograles said.

"Kung fully vaccinated at galing sa Green List countries, territories o jurisdictions, kailangan nilang mag-facility-based quarantine prescribed for Yellow List countries, territories or jurisdictions for fully vaccinated arriving passengers," he said.

(If they are fully vaccinated and from Green List countries, territories or jurisdictions they need to go on facility-based quarantine prescribed for Yellow List countries, territories or jurisdictions for fully vaccinated arriving passengers.)