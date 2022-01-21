Watch more on iWantTFC

Doctors do not recommend deliberate exposure to COVID-19 in order to get natural immunity, the head of the country's vaccine expert panel said on Friday.

Recovery from COVID-19 creates “natural immunity” on top of “vaccine-induced immunity,” Dr. Nina Gloriani acknowledged.

However, she said one could not be sure whether they would get mild or severe COVID-19 symptoms.

"Mabuti kung ang breakthrough infection ninyo ay mild hanggang moderate siguro. Magkakaroon kayo ng boosting ng immunity," she said in a televised public briefing.

"Pero kung maging severe ‘yon hindi ‘yon maganda. Hindi natin titingnan na magpapa-infect na lang tayo, hindi po ganoon iyong nangyayari dapat."

(It's good if your breakthrough infection will be mild to moderate. You will get immunity boosting. But if it's severe, that's not good. Our view should not be getting deliberately infected, that should not happen.)

About 56.4 million of the Philippines’ 109 million people have been fully vaccinated so far against COVID-19.

Authorities this week started tapping several drugstores and clinics in Metro Manila as inoculation hubs. Government will also start offering COVID-19 shots at transport terminals and tollways soon, Malacañang said.

