Palace stands by BSP's Diokno over graft raps

Malacañang said on Thursday it stands by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno as he and other officials faced a graft complaint over the P1.75 billion contract for the rollout of the national ID system.

"Naninindigan po tayo sa integridad ni Governor Diokno," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"At alam naman natin na karapatan ng kahit sinong magsampa ng kaso. Pero kampante po kami at nagtitiwala na magbibigay-linaw po si Governor Diokno sa issue na ito," he told reporters in an online briefing.

(We stand by the integrity of Governor Diokno. And we know that anyone has a right to file a complaint. But we are confident and trust that Governor Diokno will clarify this issue.)

