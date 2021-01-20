More rain ahead: LPA off Palawan to drench parts of PH, says PAGASA

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - A low pressure area off Palawan on Thursday will bring rain to parts of the country before it dissipates in the next 24 to 36 hours, the state weather bureau said.

The LPA, last estimated 210 kilometers south southwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, is embedded in the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) or the equatorial zone where trade winds converge, according to PAGASA.

"Hindi ito inaasahang maging isang bagyo at posibleng malusaw within 24-36 hours," PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Mindanao may experience flashfloods and landslides due to scattered rains and thunderstorms brought by the two weather disturbances, PAGASA said.

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Quezon, and Rizal, meantime may experience the same due to the ITCZ.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms, according to the weather bureau.