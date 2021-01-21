Internet woes hit Palace briefing on telcos' service

Watch also in iWantTFC



Internet trouble on Thursday briefly interrupted Malacañang's virtual press briefing that in part tackled service improvements of telecommunications firms.

A reporter and Department of Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary Manny Caintic temporarily lost their connection to the briefing.

"May internet interruption lang," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

(There is just an internet interruption.)

"Nako nawala na rin sila pareho. Usec Caintic, ba't ganito? Wala rin si Usec Caintic," he said.

(They're both gone. Usec Caintic, why is it like this. Usec Caintic is not here, too.)

Roque said he would report the incident to President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday.

"Sana po e bago matapos ang termino ng ating Presidente, kung mayroon pang pandemya, at least sa Metro Manila ay hindi na po mapuputol iyong aming mga internet connection 'pag kami po ay nagpi-press briefing," he said.

(I hope that when our President's term ends, if there is still a pandemic, at least in Metro Manila, our internet connections won't be cut off when we have press briefings.)

"Ang problema po talaga ng telecomms, ramdam ng lahat pati po dito sa seat of power na Malacañang Palace," the official added.

(Everyone feels the problem of telecomms, even here in the seat of power, Malacañang Palace.)