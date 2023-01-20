'Mukhang mas dilawan pa kay PNoy ito': Salceda wants Marcos Jr. to be 'more mean'

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — "Mukhang mas dilawan pa kay PNoy ito eh."

Rep. Joey Salceda had this to say about President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's management style while discussing the chief executive's leadership style, especially amid the soaring prices of onions.

The lawmaker told ANC's Headstart that if he would meet the president, he would tell him "to be more mean."

"Mabait masyado, e," he clarified, referring to Marcos Jr. "In his persona — forget of course the politics and everything — eh mukhang mas dilawan pa kay PNoy ito eh."

"Dilawan" refers to politicians — including the late former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino or PNoy — and followers supporting the then-ruling political group Liberal Party, which have been pitted against the Marcoses over the years.

While Salceda said Marcos Jr. should remain as agriculture secretary, he wants to see a firmer version of him.

"Dapat pag may mga ganyan tanggal agad," Salceda said, alluding to the shortcoming of some officials which partly contributed to the high prices of onions.

Reacting to Marcos Jr.'s remark at the World Economic Forum where he said his ambition to be in politics hinged on his family's survival and legacy, Salceda said "the process of redemption is there."

"If you read through what he has been doing for the past 7 months, I think it has been redeeming for his family," he noted.

"It was a way of projecting and he has to sell himself as a Marcos, remember that. Because the Marcos that the world knew was a very different one."

The ouster of the president's father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr., stemmed from his over 2-decade rule in the Philippines marked by human rights abuses, plunder of government wealth, and clamping down on press freedom.

His family's rise to power, however, took decades in the making, a political analyst said.

Some observers noted how the Marcoses rebuilt their image with the help of social media, driven by troll armies and influencers that disregarded the family's excesses.

"But I think the son," Salceda said, "he's presenting himself to be a better version [of his] father."

—with a report from Agence France-Presse