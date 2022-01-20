Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – If given the chance, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said Thursday he wants to lead the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) if he wins this year's vice presidential race and then offered a Cabinet position.

“’Pag tinanong ako anong gusto ko [pag] ako’y nanalo, eh sasabihin ko, Dangerous Drugs Board. (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency), tsaka (Department of the Interior and Local Government). Then I will have complete control of enforcement and rehabilitation programs,” Sotto said in an interview on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Sotto, who is running in tandem with presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, once chaired the DDB after being appointed in 2008 by then-President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

He added, however, that he would be fine without a Cabinet post on top of his vice presidential duties.

“Sabi ko nga before, ako pwedeng wala eh. Alam ko gagawin eh. If you--as long as you have the Office of the Vice President, the clout of the Office of the Vice President, you can do a big help, especially in my advocacy of illegal drugs.”

The incumbent Senate leader has previously described the Duterte administration’s war on drugs as incomplete, noting that it fell short in addressing the problem of drug abuse.

“To solve the problem of illegal drugs, you have to solve the problem of drug abuse. It cannot just be illegal drugs. And the current administration concentrated on the problem of illegal drugs, which is supply reduction, which is enforcement and prosecution,” Sotto had said on ANC’s Headstart.

Sotto has been a known advocate against illegal drugs since joining politics.

Among his legislative accomplishments is the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which provides a framework for the government in its battle against illegal drugs.

--Teleradyo, 20 January 2022