MAYNILA—Hindi pa handa ang ilang botika na magturok ng booster shots laban sa COVID-19, ayon sa grupo ng mga drugstore sa bansa.

Ayon kay Jovelyn Blancaflor, presidente ng Drugstores Association of the Philippines, kailangan pang dumaan sa training ang kanilang mga miyembro.

"Actually 'yung vaccination sites na pilot is nasa NCR pa lang po kasi most of our members talaga hindi pa ready," aniya sa panayam sa TeleRadyo Huwebes.

"Hindi pa kami handa pero willing kami to help sa gobyerno natin para mapatupad po 'yung ating vaccination."

Nagsimula nitong Huwebes ang pilot implementation ng programa sa Metro Manila.

Kabilang sa mga pharmacies na magtuturok ng booster shots ang Generika sa Signal Village, Taguig; Mercury Drug sa President Quirino Avenue, Manila; SouthStar sa Barangay Concepcion-Uno, Marikina; The Generics Pharmacy sa Sun Valley, Parañaque; at Watsons SM Supercenter sa Ortigas, Pasig.

Sabi ni Blancaflor, may pag-aalinlangan din ang kanilang ibang miyembro dahil may bayad ang training.

"Bago kami bigyan ng karapatan na tumurok ng bakuna, kailangan muna namin mag-training at kailangan naming magbayad para mabigyan kami ng certification," aniya.

Sa huling tala ng pamahalaan, nakapagbigay na ang Pilipinas ng higit 121 milyon na COVID-19 vaccines. Nasa 59.4 milyon dito ang unang dose habang 56.4 milyon ang fully vaccinated.

