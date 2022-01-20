Home  >  News

ABS-CBN inks multi-sectoral deal to cover Halalan 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 20 2022 10:52 PM

ABS-CBN enters into a multi-sectoral covenant to provide credible coverage of the Philippine elections on May 9 this year. Johnson Manabat reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, January 20, 2022
