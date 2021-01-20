Public urged to still comply with health protocols as PH secures COVID-19 jabs

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - The public is urged to continue complying with health protocols, cooperate with contact tracing efforts and not be complacent even as the country secures supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, a group of independent researchers said Wednesday.

This, after some contacts of the first Filipino infected with the new, more contagious COVID-19 variant have reportedly refused to answer calls from authorities.

"Sana naman maging makabayan sila, kailangan natin ang cooperation ng mga tao, 'pag hindi nagkocooperate ang mga tao mas lalong hindi natin mapapababa ang bilang ng mga kaso," professor Guido David told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We hope they will be patriotic, we need cooperation or else we'll not be able to lower the number of cases.)

"Ngayon ayaw din magpabakuna ng iba. Hindi ito 'yung time para magsari-sarili tayo. Hindi naman natin paparusahan ang mga tao, ang gagawin lang naman susunod sa protocols."

(Some also refuse to get vaccinated. This is not the time to act independently. They won't be punished, they just need to follow protocols.)

The group also opposes the easing of age restrictions on those allowed to go outside in a bid to revive the economy.

"Ang best way to recover the economy is bilisan natin ang pagkuha ng vaccine, make sure na i-rollout natin nang maaayos," David said.

(The best way to recover the economy is to speed up our procurement of the vaccine, make sure we roll it out properly.)

The Philippines as of Tuesday reported 504,084 cases of COVID-19, with 27,857 active infections.