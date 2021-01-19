LPA off Romblon may dissipate within 24 hours: PAGASA

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - The low pressure area off Romblon will bring rains over parts of Luzon before it dissipates within the next 24 hours, the state weather bureau said Wednesday.

The LPA was last estimated 20 kilometers northeast of Romblon, Romblon as of 3 a.m., according to PAGASA weather forecaster Benison Estareja.

It may dissipate within the next 24 hours due to its interaction with landmass and the northeast monsoon, he added.

The brewing storm and the tail-end of frontal system on Wednesday will bring scattered to widespread rains over Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes, PAGASA said.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon might experience moderate to at times heavy rains due to the two weather disturbances.

Central and Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga, meantime, might experience scattered rains brought by the low pressure area.