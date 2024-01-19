Weaker Amihan to still cool Metro Manila, Luzon

Watch more on iWantTFC

The northeast monsoon (amihan) has weakened Friday but will continue to bring cool weather to Metro Manila and parts of Luzon.

Weather bureau PAGASA said the amihan will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon.

The northeast monsoon will also bring cloudy skies with light rains to Cagayan Valley and Aurora.

The shear line affecting the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Caraga and Davao Region.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.