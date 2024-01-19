Home  >  News

LTFRB rejects claims of looming transport crisis due to PUV modernization program

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 19 2024 10:31 PM

Philippine transport regulators rejected claims of a looming transportation crisis after some jeepney routes lacked the sufficient number of consolidated jeepneys.

They said, there are other transportation options for commuters. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 19, 2024
