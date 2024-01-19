Hontiveros warns: Cha-cha could 'instigate' economic instability

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros warned that the fresh call for Charter Change could do more harm than good for the Philippine economy.

Hontiveros cited studies saying charter change is not top of mind for commerce chambers when they think about what needs to be done to entice foreign investments.

"It's the policies, the predictability of the policies in the Philippines, the equal implementation of the law, elimination of graft and corruption and of red tape. The price of doing business here and ease of doing business," she said in an interview on ANC's Headstart.

"So there is so much more that not just the legislature but the executive could do to make our business and economic environment more conducive to investors but to foreign investors. Palakasin din natin ang kumpiyansa ng mga foreign investor sa business environment to reduce the instability which ironically for the cha-cha advocates, cha-cha itself instigates," she said.

Inflation is still the most urgent concern of Filipinos, according to a survey by Pulse Asia Research released

For Hontiveros, existing laws have already tried to liberalize the economy, adding that the priority should be addressing poverty and inflation, among other things.